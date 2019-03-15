Local hospital administrator dies

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Jamestown NY - Valarie Jackson, the President of Westfield Memorial Hospital in western New York died unexpectedly Thursday night.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook says that Jackson was hiking late Thursday when she apparently collapsed.

She was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

Members of the Allegheny Health Network which includes Westfield and Saint Vincent in Erie are remembering a dedicated professional and a good person.

An autopsy was scheduled to look for the cause of death for a 49-year old who appeared active and healthy.