Local News

Local hospital administrator dies

Collapsed during hike

By:

Posted: Mar 15, 2019 04:50 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 15, 2019 04:50 PM EDT

Jamestown NY - Valarie Jackson, the President of Westfield Memorial Hospital in western New York died unexpectedly Thursday night.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook says that Jackson was hiking late Thursday when she apparently collapsed.

She was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

Members of the Allegheny Health Network which includes Westfield and Saint Vincent in Erie are remembering a dedicated professional and a good person.

An autopsy was scheduled to look for the cause of death for a 49-year old who appeared active and healthy.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected