Local hospital continues to spread holiday cheer for new parents

It’s the perfect time of year to spread holiday cheer. One local nurse from Magee-Women’s Hospital UPMC Hamot is doing just that for new parents.

Each year the hospital tries to celebrate the holidays for new parents in a special way.

For 2021, retired nurse Emily Hirsch crocheted holiday outfits for newborns on the mother-baby unit.

The hospital decided that this would be a great way to put a smile on the parents’ faces with the state that the world has been in.

“The world today is filled with challenges, but moments like we make here at Magee-Women’s are worth celebrating, and as we look at the holiday season what better way to celebrate,” said Jim Donnelly, Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President of Patient Care Services at UPMC Hamot.

Donnelly said that each year the celebrations keep the hospital grounded and considers the work to be joyous.