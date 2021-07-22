Local hospital starts scholar program for students to learn more about being a physician

A local hospital is starting a scholar program for students entering the medical field to learn more about being a physician.

Fontaine Glenn was live at UPMC Hamot with more.

UPMC Hamot’s new scholar program is starting to wrap up after four weeks of virtual seminars and group discussions.

To talk more about what the students learned, Fontaine was joined by one of the physician instructors, Dr. David Hutzel.

In the final half hour Fontaine speaks with the vice president of operations who got the ball rolling to start this program.

The new scholars program at UPMC Hamot has brought ten junior and senior students together from four different counties in Pa. and New York.

Joining Fontaine to discuss this program and why it got started is Hamot’s vice president of operations Lynn Rupp.

The ten students will be presenting their final projects starting next Monday on their research done throughout the program.

Visit https://careers.upmc.com/pages/students for student opportunities at UPMC.

