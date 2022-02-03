Local hospitals implement winter storm preparation plans

Local hospitals have implemented storm preparation plans to ensure that medical operations continue to run smoothly.

UPMC Hamot and AHN Saint Vincent are maximizing their efforts to keep safety and their patients first.

AHN Saint Vincent has an emergency plan and will open a command center similar to the one from the last storm if needed to maintain care for the community.

UPMC Hamot is monitoring the conditions of the road and remaining in contact with Emergycare, Millcreek Paramedics, and local emergency management agencies to ensure safe arrival of all patients.

Medical staff is keeping in contact with patients during the wintery conditions as well.

“Any type of changes that we would have to, any of our schedules we would definitely reach out to the patients and let them know if there’s been a change in their appointment,” said Jason Chenault, Senior Director of Emergency Services at UPMC Hamot.

Both hospitals are currently operating under normal conditions.