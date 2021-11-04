Local hospitals in Erie County begin vaccinating children against COVID-19

Hospitals in Erie County have received the CDC recommended Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11.

UPMC Hamot is holding its first clinic to administer those doses to the kids. 200 doses of the pediatric Pfizer vaccine arrived at UPMC Hamot just in time for the clinic.

The news comes after the Director of the CDC endorsed the Pfizer pediatric vaccine to be used for kids ages 5 to 11 years old.

The doses are smaller, but the kids will still need two doses three weeks apart to be classified as fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

The main difference between the adult dose and the pediatric dose is the pediatric dose is one-third of the adult dose along with smaller needles.

According to UPMC Hamot staff, they were waiting for the green light from the CDC to begin administering the doses. Another shipment of Pfizer vaccines for kids will be shipped to UPMC Hamot and their next clinic is on Monday.

In addition to UPMC Hamot, pediatric Pfizer vaccinations will be available for established patients at AHN Saint Vincent beginning Friday.

Click here to learn more information on the vaccine.

The hospital announcing that parents of patients at five practices can now make vaccination appointments by calling their practice.

These include:

AHN Health + Wellness Pavilion West

AHN Health + Wellness Pavilion East

Millcreek Family Practice

Saint Vincent Peninsula Family Practice

Saint Vincent Family Medicine Center

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists