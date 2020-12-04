Local hospitals prepare for COVID-19 vaccine

Anticipation is growing with word that COVID-19 vaccines could be rolling out in weeks.

The COVID-19 vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna require sub-zero temperatures when being stored.

Saint Vincent has purchased new freezers as part of their preparation. UPMC will be storing them on dry ice.

The vaccine needs to stay at a temperature of negative 80 degrees.

Saint Vincent’s Director of Pharmacy spoke about getting things right when the doses get here.

“There has been a lot of planning we’ve done here locally, as well as, at the network level to ensure we have all the pieces to rise up and really participate in vaccinating,” said Stephen Henderson, Director of Pharmacy, Saint Vincent.