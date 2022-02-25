COVID-19 cases in Erie and the nation have declined within the last two weeks, and doctors at UPMC Hamot say they are continuing to see a steady decline in hospitalized patients.

“As of this morning, we had 21 patients admitted with a diagnosis of COVID. Of those cases, four were in our ICU critical care,” said James Donnelly, Chief Nursing Officer and VP of Patient Care Services at UPMC Hamot.

The hospital exceeded 70 hospitalized patients with a COVID-19 diagnosis at the peak of the spike.

Doctors at AHN Saint Vincent recall the same decline in COVID-19 patients.

“As of today, we’ve got 15 patients hospitalized with COVID. Fortunately, none of them are requiring ventilator support. This is compared to mid-January where at one point we had 65 patients and five of them needed ventilators,” said Dr. Daniel Muccio, Chief Medical Officer at AHN Saint Vincent Hospital.

The decline of cases is being attributed to a convenient method of testing along with masking and vaccines.

“People can test at home. They don’t have to make a trip. They don’t have to go somewhere else and then they know to isolate. They know to stay away from friends and family and try to prevent transmission,” Muccio said.

The drastic drop of COVID-19 numbers in the area has led health experts to believe that we are past the peak of COVID cases.

“We have certainly passed the peak of the spike, which was probably near the end of January. The numbers have rapidly and steadily declined in that time frame,” said Donnelly.

The decline in cases is also affecting hospitals by having more staff available to help treat those that are ill.

According to the CDC’s map of U.S. COVID-19 Community levels by county, Erie County is listed as “Medium” transmission level.

For more information and to check out other counties across the United States, click here.