Local hospitals weigh in following expansion of Phase 1A, causing lack of COVID-19 vaccines

A lack of COVID-19 vaccines is forcing one major Erie hospital to temporarily stop scheduling it’s vaccination clinics.

This comes as at least one local hospital has every last drop of available vaccine spoken for.

The Department of Health announced its adding additional categories of individuals to phase 1A. This has caught some health officials by surprise and now they are weighing in on how they plan to vaccinate more people in a timely manner.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced Tuesday it’s expansion of COVID-19 vaccinations.

“I don’t understand why the state would expand its pool of 1A so broadly when we don’t have anymore vaccine yet.” said Dr. Howard Nadworny, Infectious Disease Specialist.

Phase 1A will now include all people ages 65 and older, and people between ages 16 and 64 with certain medical conditions.

UPMC Hamot is working with the state department of health receive more vaccinations for the next round of people in phase 1A.

“It’s great. It prepares people in the community. The story is that we don’t have supply of the vaccine to inoculate those individuals.” said David Gibbons, President of UPMC Hamot.

AHN Saint Vincent will continue its efforts in vaccinating those at high risks, but others will still have to wait.

AHN Saint Vincent issued a statement, which states in part:

“At the current time, however, Saint Vincent and AHN have scheduled all our available COVID-19 vaccine for distribution and we have temporarily disabled the scheduling portal.”

AHN Saint Vincent still expects to prioritize it’s high-risk individuals, health care professionals and patients who are 75 and older.

AHN Saint Vincent is recommending those interested in a vaccine to sign up for a MyChart account. This way, patients can be kept up to date on when more vaccines will become available.