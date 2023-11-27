One after another, hunters steadily pulled their trucks up to Pacilio’s Great Lakes Processing on Monday to add their does and bucks to a growing pile. These deer will be made into steaks, jerky and more to will fill their freezers and their stomachs this coming winter.

“(Is this a busy week for you?) It’s the busiest week of the year,” said John Pacileo of Pacileo’s Great Lakes Processing.

While getting a buck is the goal, hunters said time spent together in the woods with family and friends is what they look forward to year after year. Robert Lee said this week marks a 54-year hunting tradition for his family, and he now shares that tradition with his two sons.

“(Do you find it’s a bonding time?) Oh absolutely! That’s what it is, it’s nice to get a deer but the main reason is for us to get time together,” said Robert Lee, a hunter from Erie.

While many people weren’t thrilled with the white stuff coming down today, the hunters we spoke to said they were thrilled about the snowfall. It makes it easier for them to spot and track a deer.”

“(When you have a new snowfall how does it impact?) It puts them in a rut. They run after the does. Horns running all over the place… love it!” said Tina Smith, a hunter from Waterford.

What John Pacileo loved is how his business does its part to feed the food insecure. The program is called Hunters Sharing the Harvest.

“If you want to keep your deer, we give a discount if you make a small donation of one pound. If you donate the whole deer, we process it for free, and we process it for the Second Harvest Food Bank. In fact, they were just picked up another thousand pounds of meat from yesterday,” said Pacileo.

Whatever your reason for getting out in the woods, the season is fleeting. Deer Hunting Rifle Season only runs through December 10th.

