One local ice cream shop is expecting price hikes this season that could make you shiver.

Mr. Shivers Ice Cream Custard Treats is feeling the effects of the national supply chain issues that are hitting businesses all over the country.

Since the summer of 2021, the owner has had to increase the menu prices three times. This is the first time that she has had to do this since opening ten years ago.

“I don’t want to put that on my customers, but obviously if I eat that myself, it’s gonna make it a lot harder to operate. So it’s going to affect my customers and I’ll be working a little bit more so my staff get some less hours,” said Joni Vannucci, Owner of Mr. Shivers Ice Cream Custard Treats.

The Waterford ice cream shop will open for the season on April 1, 2022.