One local ice cream shop is expecting price hikes for the 2022 season that could make you shiver.

Mr. Shivers Ice Cream Custard Treats has felt the effects of the national supply chain issues hitting businesses all over the country.

Since summer of 2021, the owner had to increase the menu prices three times, which is something she had to do for the first time since opening the doors 10 years ago.

“I don’t want to put that on my customers. Obviously, if I eat that myself, it’s going to make it a lot harder to operate. So, it’s going to affect my customers and I’ll be working a little bit more so my staff get some less hours,” said Joni Vannucci, Owner of Mr. Shivers Ice Cream Custard Treats.

The Waterford ice cream shop opens back up for the season on April 1, 2022.