Local ice cream stand plans to open doors soon

A local favorite, Creamland, will move forward with their opening day on Saturday, April 18th.

Several safety precautions have been implemented like stands to keep customers distant from one another, employees will wear face masks and tables will be placed to keep employees and workers distant from each other.

“Faithfully we have always opened up April 1st. We held off to see what cases were going to be like in Erie,” said Colleen Loeslein, Owner, Creamland.

The ice cream stand owner says this is a big year for Creamland as they are celebrating it’s 40th anniversary.