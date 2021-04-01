Local ice cream stands open for business for the season

Whippy Dip is another local ice cream stand opening up today. They opened up early Thursday afternoon for the first time this season and are located on the corner of West 26th and Chestnut Street.

In addition to Whippy Dip, Creamland is also open for business for their 66th year.

The stand is staying social distanced by staying with the same as last year. Only one line is open and they are using cones to help keep everyone six feet apart.

Owner Colleen Loeslein says her family has owned Creamland for the past 41 years and looks forward to another great summer.

“You know, the six months went fast and we are just looking forward to maybe an easier year this year and everyone can go back to enjoying their ice cream.” Loeslein said.