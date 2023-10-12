Local innovators who`ve successfully made the leap from startups that help local investments in the Erie region were celebrated Thursday night at the Erie Big Check Event

More than a dozen technology, small manufacturing, and other innovation companies who donated over $9.5 million to contribute to new startups.

We talked to the Director of Entrepreneurship for Erie’s region where he explained how this program helps our community.

“Entrepreneurs are the backbone of our economy and continue to be the thing that will continue to grow and push us forward, if our entrepreneurs are able to get the support they need as well as the resources they need to make their dreams a reality, Erie will continue to be able to grow and be place we all want to live,” said Jordan fuller, director of entrepreneurship for Erie’s Regional Chamber.

The event was held at 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Gannon University Center for Business Ingenuity.