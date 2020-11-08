Local insurance agency holds food drive for the needy

One local organization continued a tradition of helping the needy during the holiday season, especially during this season for those who are struggling during the pandemic.

On Saturday November 7th, Lafaro Insurance Agency hosted a food drive over at the Bello Shur-Fine parking lot over on West 8th Street.

This was their seventh year of hosting this event. The food and donations went to the Second Harvest Food Bank.

The agency also collected monetary donations and personal hygiene products.

Robert Lafaro with the Lafaro Insurance Agency said that it was a time to be thankful and grateful.

“Thanksgiving is a time to reflect on your blessings and everything that you have, and we kind of have the idea that you know a lot of folks want to do something for the holiday. It comes to sitting down for Thanksgiving dinner and realizing, oh I did not do something for someone else,” said Robert Lafaro of Lafaro Insurance Agency.

The agency also had a prize wheel to spin if you donated as well as a grand prize opportunity.