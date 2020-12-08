Local internet tech company relocating to Knowledge Park

An expansion is underway for a local internet technology company looking for a working relationship with Penn State computer students.

Szymanski Consulting is re-locating to Knowledge Park. The company works with all aspects of computer software and Internet solutions, and hopes to work with university computer students to find new projects to the future.

“We have this huge opportunity to work with interns which was one of the big draws here, use the interns to help us with software projects to work with them to train them. Quite frankly with the interns here, we have a lot to learn from them.” said Cathy Szymanski, Owner.

Szymanski believes that these partnerships between businesses and higher education can help both local companies and local students