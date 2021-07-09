Local kids build lemonade stand to raise money for Erie Humane Society; special visitor donates

When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade… and that’s exactly what three local kids did as they raised money for the Erie Humane Society.

The kids built, painted, and set up a lemonade stand. Their mother says this was a way to show them a real life experience in a way they could understand.

While selling lemonade, the kids had a special visitor show up — an Erie Police Officer.

Admiring their hard work, the officer donated to the cause.

“At the time I didn’t have any cash, so I told the parent that I would go grab some cash and come back to which I did, and when I did come back I had the kids play inside the vehicle, they turned the lights on, they had fun,” said Michael Joseph Federowicz, patrolman, Erie Police Department.

The kids are taking over $200 they raised to the Erie Humane Society.

