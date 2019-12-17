Local kids got a chance to Shop with a Hero today

Santa’s elves were dressed in uniform today.

The countdown to Christmas is dwindling down, leading some heroes to bring in the Christmas spirit.

More than 30 children were gifted with a $100 Walmart gift card as they had a chance to buddy up to take part in the Shop with a Hero event.

Some children event took the chance to secure their spot on the nice list this year through the event.

“I wanted to buy everything, expect for me last, because I just want to feel good for my family,” said Hannah Swisher, 7-years-old.

The search for the perfect gift isn’t an easy task, so first responders offered some help, giving some kids a chance to have someone new to look up too.

“Because I get to meet a new friend and get stuff for my family,” said Adam Lichniak, 11-year-old.

From strolling around the stores to helping wrap the presents, some heroes explained how this event is one of a kind.

“This event enables the police to step into the community and interact with them. There’s nothing better than shopping at Christmas time with a new friend,” said Trooper Brian Arrington, Pennsylvania State Police.

“I think I can speak for all of us that are in a uniform today. This is the best week of the year. We love coming out here and helping the kids, and the community, just to see the smiles on their faces,” said Cindy Schick, Trooper, Pennsylvania State Police.

The event is funded through grants and donations. One holiday expert explained how the generosity of others makes the event meaningful.

“A lot of these kids will now have a Christmas. Everyone of these kids, if you look, are not buying for themselves, they’re buying for other people. So the goodness keeps continuing,” said Santa Claus.

The kids participating in Tuesday’s shopping spree are students from Harborcreek, North East, and Wattsburg.

Heroes won’t stop there, they will visit three other Walmart’s this week. In total, more than $13,000 was raised for the week long event.