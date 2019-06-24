Local kids learn archery skills

Milestone Children’s Consignment and Archery Encounter teamed up to teach children ages three and up archery skills over the weekend.

Children learned archery techniques with Scottish princess Merida.

Those participating also used a real bow and arrows with foam tips to learn how to aim at floating targets. Aside from learning some new archery skills, children also took part in singing and dancing

“Coach Tim is wonderful as well as our princess and they’ve been giving little archery beginning lessons and kids able actually to hit the the moving targets because it’s at their level.” said Christina Bell, owner of Once Upon a Party and Milestones.

The event helps kids learn something new and build their self-esteem to help them gain new skills.