Local children and their families took part in a fishing tournament that took place at the Perry Memorial on Presque Isle.

We caught up with those kids who were hooked on fishing.

At the Perry Memorial, kids from all over Erie competed in a free fishing tournament for children ages 12 and under.

The event was hosted by the Erie Sport and Fishing Association.

Prizes were given out to some standout fishers, but everyone walked away with a reward.

All of these young fishers were very excited about the fish that they caught.

“It’s actually pretty cool and pretty nice, and I caught a fish,” said Dominic Torres, First Time Fisherman.

“I caught a really big small mouth. It was 13 and a half inches. Then I caught a crappy and it was nine and a half inches,” said Meadow Sulz, Avid Fisher.

“I caught two bluegills, one that was three and a half inches. My uncle said I might win a prize for the smallest fish,” said Annalee, Occasional Fisher.

Regardless of the size of these fish, the kids were reeling them in all morning.

The largest fish were kept track of on a tournament scoreboard.

The kids in attendance had a great time, and a lot of them were fishing for the very first time.

“The whole idea is to get kids involved with the outdoors, and two with fishing. A lot of these kids and parents have never fished before, so this is giving them a little push and help. We’re having an absolutely successful say. I think everyone has caught a fish, probably more than that,” said Paul Olszewski, Event Organizer.

Presque Isle Park Rangers helped the fishers take their fish off the hook and taught them about the fish as they were measured.

A day like this will surely encourage the youth in attendance to continue to learn about nature right here in Erie.