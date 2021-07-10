Local kids raise money for the Erie Humane Society with lemonade stand; Special visitor stops by to make donation

Three local kids turned lemons into lemonade while donating to a local organization and also getting a surprise customer.

Local siblings built their own lemonade stand to raise money for the Erie Humane Society.

“They did the artwork, they helped build it, we bought all the stuff for it together so it was a fun thing to do on a Saturday morning. Good for the community too and the neighborhood,” said Jasmine Almedia, Mother of the Children.

The kids set up shop at the bottom of their driveway. Later on they got an unexpected visitor.

“That was the last thing I was expecting to come to the lemonade stand. I didn’t expect a police officer to come to our lemonade stand,” said Leo, Palola and Max Almedia, Sold Lemonade.

After returning with a donation, Patrolman Federowicz let the kids play in the car.

This interaction reminded him of his own experience that led him to become a police officer.

“My block where I grew up at in Millcreek, had a firetruck display and a police display and I remember this specific officer in Millcreek let me play inside the vehicle and that was always very memorable for me,” said Michael Joseph Federowicz, Patrolman for the Erie Police Department.

Now this interaction inspired Jasmine’s son Max to become a police officer for one day.

“My seven year old was like. I asked him if he wanted to be a police officer and he says oh yeah,” said Almedia.

The kids are donating $213 to the Erie Humane Society.

