A local knitting and crocheting group at a senior center is donating handmade winter essentials to kids in need.

Making the hats, scarves and mittens has become an annual event for the knitting and crocheting group at the Mercy Hilltop Senior Center.

This year, more than 200 hats, 79 scarfs and 18 pairs of mittens are being donated to kids at Jefferson Elementary School.

The community school director said families are already asking for these winter essentials.

“They’re going to be very grateful because every day there’s a family or two or three who comes in and they need hats, they need gloves, they need scarves, it’s getting cold. It’s that time of year and kids lose things all the time. So they’re going to be very grateful to know that we have a large supply of things to get them through the wintertime and keep them warm,” said Ashley Taylor, director of community schools, Jefferson Elementary School.

Jefferson Elementary School is holding its annual Winter Coat Drive and more. Stop by the elementary school to drop off any donations.