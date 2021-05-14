Local Korean War veteran honored with Ambassador of Peace Award

A birthday celebration for a local Korean War era Navy veteran takes on a special meaning as the U.S. Navy presents him with the Ambassador of Peace Award.

It was awarded to Don Bruschi, who served on the USS Stockholm during the war.

Bruschi joined the Navy straight out of high school and says he always knew he would join the Navy.

The medal is an expression of appreciation from the Korean government to United States service men and women who served in the Korean War.

“I can’t believe it, what an honor, after all these years. I was only 18 years old when I was in Korea. It’s just a great honor. Every guy that served in Korea should get this.” Bruschi said.

Bruschi’s daughter and son-in-law applied for the medal, saying they wanted to honor his service to his country.