Local labor union workers celebrate Labor Day as the annual Parade returns to State Street

Local labor union workers celebrated Labor Day as the annual Labor Day Parade returned to State Street.

About 40 labor unions joined in the celebration. We went to the parade this morning as well.

Several workers said that it’s great to be part of the parade and it’s great to be part of a union.

“It’s a privilege to be part of the parade from NASA to yoga instructors in California,” said Tim Buck, Assistant Directing Business Rep, District 98 Machinist Unit.

One electrician participated in the parade with his family said that Labor Day is a positive reminder.

“It lets me know unions are alive still alive and well and we definitely need more people joining over time, but it lets me know that unions aren’t dead and we’re still around to keep the lights on, keep the power going, keep the water running,” said Jahi Saunders, Electrician, IBEW Local Union 56.

Another union member said that unions have long been part of American history especially in this region. He hopes that membership continues to strengthen.

“You have to look back at the history. A lot of men and women fought for our rights to have a voice in the workplace and we’re here to celebrate that. So that’s a very important piece so we keep that legacy going,” said

