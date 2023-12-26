Now that Christmas has come and gone, local law enforcement gave advice on how to properly dispose of your Christmas trash and prevent break-ins.

During the holidays people often get presents of value like TVs or other high price items.

A corporal with the Millcreek Police Department said packaging from these items should be placed into bins or bags so people are not aware of what is in your house.

He said people going out of town after the holiday should also take caution.

“You always want to make sure that you lock your doors. Lock your cars. Another big thing is you want to make sure that you’re not posting any very expensive gifts that you receive on social media,” said Graeme Perkins, a corporal with the Millcreek Police Department.

Perkins said people should wait to post their photos if you’re going out of town for a year end vacation.