Local law enforcement officers receive training over enforcement of impaired drivers

Over one hundred law enforcement officers received special training, that will help keep our roads and highways safe.

The 2-day training exercise called “Operation Night Hawk” continued Saturday night at the Blasco Library.

The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Patrol put on the training focused on the enforcement of impaired drivers.

They learned about the most up to date and current case laws in the state.

“The officers come here and receive the latest training on the updated case laws and the current policies and procedures. They can go out and their cases are better in court, better for prosecution and they can do their job better.” said Captain Kirk R. Reese, Pennsylvania State Police.

Officers and troopers from several agencies received training, including state troopers from Erie, Crawford, Warren and Venango counties, as well as officers from Washington, DuBois and Clarion.

