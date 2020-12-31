Local law enforcement reminds residents to stay safe this NYE

Local law enforcement is reminding residents to stay safe tonight as they get ready to ring in 2021.

Chelsey Withers was live in the control room with a look at what officers are saying.

Typically this time of year people are heading to local restaurants for their dinner reservations or getting ready to ring in the new year at a bar.

But, just like the rest of the year, plans have changed…putting more people at home.

New Year’s Eve is known as a big drinking holiday. So, if you plan on heading out after having a few it is important to remember the consequences you could face.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, if you’re found to be under the influence you will be arrested, and you will be requested to submit to a chemical test.

Then it will go into legal proceedings and charges will be filed against you. If you’re found guilty you will face a very large fine and possibly jail time.

It is also important to remember that it can be just as dangerous to drive hungover.

According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, hangover symptoms peak when the blood alcohol concentration in the body returns to near zero, so symptoms can last 24 hours or longer.

“We will try to be above our minimum man power on the street just to ensure that everyone is being safe and that we are adequately able to cover the city during times where there might be increased foot traffic or increased driving,” said Captain Rick Lorah, Erie Police Department.

In Pennsylvania, the legal limit for blood alcohol content (BAC) for a driver is 0.08.