Several Erie schools and neighborhood centers had the chance to spend time with members of law enforcement on Monday.

After the unofficial start of summer, the Police Athletic League is kicking off outdoor activities.

On Monday, members of law enforcement went to several Erie city elementary schools and neighborhood centers.

At McKinley Elementary School, fourth graders were greeted with an ice cream truck and had the chance to meet officers.

The Erie deputy chief of parole said that it is important to have events like this.

“When the police officers came out here, and the firemen, and we’re out here with kids, it’s always been a positive interaction. Kids run right up to us. We’re taking pictures with them, talking, playing ball with them, having a blast for the short time we’re at each venue. So it’s always been a positive interaction,” said William Marucci, Deputy Chief of Patrol, Erie City Police.