Local law enforcement using virtual reality to train

Local law enforcement officers and cadets are using virtual reality to train for the future.

Mercyhurst Police Academy’s new virtual reality simulator replicates real life situations that can’t be practiced in a classroom or gun range.

The virtual reality simulator has dozens of real life scenarios from mass shootings to talking to a suicidal woman.

The training is aimed at developing officers crisis intervention and de-escalation skills.

Bill Hale of the Municipal Police Academy says he plans to apply for a grant that will allow the academy to customize scenarios.

