Local law office demolished, making way for Cathedral Prep expansion

A local law office is coming down to make way for the expansion of Cathedral Prep.

The building’s removal will make way for the 25,000 square foot expansion devoted to science, technology, engineering, mathematics and art (STEAM).

The Salta Technology and Innovation Center is part of Prep’s $12.5 million construction project. However, not everyone is happy with that decision.

Preservation Erie says they were ignored by the school when they tried to explain the importance of preserving Erie’s historical buildings.