Local lawyer to hold memorial service for client on anniversary of his death

A local lawyer is looking to honor one of his clients.

The client is Vincent Force, the 85-year old veteran who was found in a shallow grave in a backyard in the 200 block of West 5th Street back in 2018.

Tonight, on the anniversary of his death, lawyer Anthony Andrezeski will host a memorial service at the spot where his body was found.

“We’re seeking some way to, one, memorialize you, and some way to seek justice for what happened to you because you were under the care of government agencies and they dropped the ball. They let you starve and be tortured to death and we aren’t going to let them forget that.” Andrezeski said.

Today’s memorial service is set to begin at 4:00 p.m. this evening.