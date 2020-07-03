Local leaders and business owners echo Governor Tom Wolf’s call to wear masks

Governor Tom Wolf’s repeated calls to wear a mask and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine’s latest order requiring masks to be worn at all times in public, combined with scientific proof that masks help stop the spread of COVID-19, are resonating with local elected officials, including officials in Erie and Warren County.

“I appreciate the clarity that Governor Wolf and Secretary Levine have put forth with this order,” Kathy Dahlkemper, Erie County Executive said. “Scientific evidence is showing that masks help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. I encourage all Erie County residents to wear their masks and comply with the order, so that schools can open, businesses can stay open, and we can save lives.”

“I fully support Governor Wolf in his effort to keep the commonwealth safe,” Jeff Eggleston, Warren County Commissioner said. “Wearing a mask is one of our greatest tools in fighting COVID-19 and ensuring a safer and more efficient reopening of the state.”