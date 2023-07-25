An annual Erie conference is exploring the potential impact of Project Resolve — an initiative passed by Erie County Council earlier this year.

Plans are in the works for a Center for Manufacturing Competitiveness at Penn State Behrend with local leaders learning more about this initiative and the status of Erie’s economy.

Project Resolve is a regional strategy to advance manufacturing while also reducing plastic and waste pollution that affects freshwater systems, like Lake Erie.

Ken Louie, director of economic research at the Institute of Erie, said this project could be transformational for the region.

“Although Penn State Behrend is taking the lead, in many aspects of this project, it is a community-wide effort. There are organizations and other local universities that all collaborate in order to help make this project succeed. The benefits also are expected to be community-wide. We hope to improve the quality of life for everybody in the community,” said Louie.

Leaders at Penn State Behrend said they expect renderings of the Project Resolve building to be completed this fall.