At the Great Lakes Commission meeting on Wednesday, several local leaders gathered at one Bayfront hotel.

The Great Lakes Commission was created to advance the economic and environmental health of the five lakes. Each year, stakeholders meet to discuss their progress, voice concerns and talk about solutions.

Several leaders, including State Representative Pat Harkins, attended the meeting. The executive director of the Great Lakes Commission said it’s an important mission to protect local resources.

“It improves our efficiency. It allows us to be better with the resources that we’re investing and really collaborate and develop even better ideas and approaches for how we make sure our Great Lakes are great for the future,” said Erika Jensen, executive director, Great Lakes Commission.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Great Lakes Commission meetings continue Thursday at the Sheraton Bayfront Hotel.