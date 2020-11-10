Local leaders react to Kamala Harris making history as the first woman to be named vice president-elect

Kamala Harris is making history being the first woman to be the next Vice President-Elect for the United States alongside President-Elect Joe Biden.

Yoselin Person was live in the newsroom to tell us what local African American leaders have to say.

Many local black leaders say this is the beginning of a historic chapter in our nation.

Kamala Harris is the first woman, as well as the first black and Asian woman to be the vice president-elect in our country. Many local black leaders say this is a historic moment for the books.

“People of color who had to struggle to obtain any success in this country, it is just an overwhelming feeling,” said Lyn Twillie-Darby, local chapter president, Alpha Kappa Alpha.

Other local leaders say this historic moment goes way deeper than one may think.

“From Sally Hemings all the way to Kamala Harris to the White House. Sally Hemings was a slave woman, was Jefferson’s concubine. So yeah, it’s very deep on a lot of levels,” said Andre Horton, chairman, Erie County Council.

Horton says he has always been around women from his mother that was a freedom fighter in Erie to his six sisters, his wife and his daughter. He knows this moment means a lot to all women, especially women of color.

He also says what we’re all seeing now is the result of black women being the backbone in the Democratic party.

“It’s time for that to be acknowledged and I think that the ticket will provide great leadership and start to put us back in our world footing and gain respect around the globe,” said Horton.

Lyn Darby, the local chapter president of Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA), says she envisions in the next four years the Affordable Care Act being available to all citizens who need it under President-Elect Joe Biden’s administration.

“If there are provisions in that act that don’t work for the best interest of the user then that needs to be changed. I also envision a Supreme Court with an African American woman,” said Darby.

Darby says Harris is a trailblazer and her momentum is sealed in American history.

“I admire what she said in her comments on Saturday night that she may be the first, but she won’t be the last, and I certainly hope that statement holds true,” said Darby.

“I believe that if you don’t have sisters you really don’t know anything. I’ve been blessed to be around strong women. I look for the leadership style, that women seem to lead from a different perspective,” said Horton.

Darby and Horton say they hope in the next four years there will be some positive changes for the country.