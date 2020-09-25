Local leaders speak in support of Bayfront Parkway project

People are speaking out about their support for the Bayfront Parkway project.

This comes after Erie City Council hosted a public hearing about the multi million dollar project and more than 100 people chose to voice why they are or are not in favor of the project.

Concerns over roundabout and community access were brought up for those speaking against the project.

Others believe that this could help the community grow.

“It’s definitely going to help us, something we hear all of the time is how they had to sit through three, four, or five cycles of the light up there and how busy it is down here, so it should alleviate a lot of the problems.”said Tim Sedney.

“Anytime that we have public investments, particularly the size of this, it causes additional private sector investment. We think it is a necessary step to move Erie forward.” said James Grunke, CEO of the Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership.

Members of the Port Authority, Scott Enterprises and Erie Insurance also spoke out in favor of this project.