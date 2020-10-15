Local leaders stress importance of completing 2020 Census as deadline approaches

The time is ticking when it comes to filling out the 2020 Census.

In a final effort to bring the count up in the area, Erie County leaders say they are happy with the response they’ve seen so far.

During a census celebration ceremony, it was announced that Erie County currently stands at 73% self-response rate for the county.

“The Census Bureau staff have been collecting responses as well. If you combine those two numbers together, the census is saying that our region is at 99.9% counted. We are hopeful that number is being reflected here in Erie County.” said Michelle Jaggi, Erie County Census Outreach Coordinator.

This rate is about the same self-response rate the county saw in 2010. What’s important is what comes to the community with a higher response rate.

“The money follows the numbers. The money that comes into our community for a decade is based on the Census. Right now, we are getting CARES Act money for fighting COVID-19 based off of 2010 numbers. It is imperative that people understand your information is safe and secure, but it will make a huge difference for this community.” said County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper

County Executive Dahlkemper explained that by the end of the year, we should know exactly what the numbers are.

“By law, by the end of the year, the President has to have these numbers on his desk. We will know within a short time how many people are counted in Erie County and what kind of number we are looking at for the next 10 years.” Dahlkemper said.

According to the census, the county receives $2,100 of funding for each person. At this time, they say there isn’t an estimate of how much the county could lose in federal funding with this year’s count.

The Census will officially end at 6:00 a.m. Friday.

You can click here to complete the 2020 Census.