Local leaders to push for state funding for projects including Harbor Place and Modern Ind expansion Video

Political leaders from our area are gathering soon to make a list of the top area projects looking for state funding from Harrisburg.

One of the more interesting would tear down the old Erie Malleable Iron Building on 12th Street to make way for a neighbor's expansion.

What does a planned office building at Harbor Place have in common with utility poles on West 8th Street? They are both on a wish list of 16 projects that local political leaders will prioritize next week, looking for development dollars from Harrisburg.

But the most interesting proposal may be here, more than $4 million to tear down the former EMI building, a request coming from the neighbors just across the street.

Modern Industries is looking to expand and sees additional manufacturing and development possibilities for the old Erie Malleable Property. The hope is Harrisburg will pay for the demolition so the company can build fresh.

Ownership is asking to hold off on comment until political leaders make their rankings, but for economic developers, the news is nothing but good.

"Whenever you hear of a company that's ready to make that kind of investment is a good sign..they're confident in their business they're confident of economic activity in the City."

And, for County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper, there is strength in numbers.

She says the question is, "Which one of these projects really align best with our current vision direction and efforts and how can we all come together to support those?"

With hope that a unified voice speaks louder in Harrisburg...