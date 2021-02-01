Local leaders weighing in on former president Donald Trump’s upcoming impeachment trial

Five members of former President Donald Trump’s legal term have stepped down from his impeachment case, just weeks away from the trial.

Trump announcing that two new lawyers just one day after his former defense team collapsed. Some local leaders, however, say the focus of this defense should not be the 2020 election.

Erie County Councilman Brian Shank says when he first heard the news of Trump’s impeachment defense leaving, he was surprised. He believes that Trump’s legal team should be focusing on the impeachment, not the election.

“It appears there was a little difference of opinion that they should be focusing on the impeachment, whereas former President Trump wants to fixate on the election. Right now, it is an impeachment issue.” Shank said.

Shank adding that he believes Trump’s impeachment trial is holding the nation behind.

“We have a new president, we have to move this country forward. Right now, I feel like we’re stuck in the mud spinning our wheels and we’re not moving forward.” Shank said.

Erie County Democratic Party Chair Jim Wertz says despite some calling Trump’s impeachment unnecessary, he believes it sends a message to future presidents.

“It lets people know that when you are in this position of power that is supposed to be to protect and defend the constitution and our democratic processes, you can’t incite an insurrection.” Wertz said.

Wertz says he believes that Trump’s former legal team seems to be fed up with his claim to the 2020 election.

“An exodus from Trump’s inner circle, certainly from his legal team. He’ll encourage whomever represents him to pursue a fictional defense.” Wertz said.

One of Trump’s new lawyers, Bruce Castor, is a well-known attorney in Pennsylvania.