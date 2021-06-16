Local legislator gets bill passed through Pennsylvania House helping school districts save taxpayer money

A local state legislator gets his bill through the Pennsylvania House.

According to the Meadville Tribune, the house voted unanimously for the bipartisan bill to help school districts save taxpayer money.

The bill introduced by Republican State Representative Brad Roae, would wave a fee paid to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry by school districts.

The fee is already waived for state agencies and universities. HB 993 would now extend the waiver to Pennsylvania School Districts.

The bill will now head to the state senate.