Local legislator offers way to properly retire any tattered old flags you may have around your home or office

On Flag Day, a local legislator is offering a way to properly retire any tattered old flags you may have around your home or office.

State Representative Bob Merski announced the annual Flag Takeback Program.

This event allows Erie residents an easy way to retire their worn, torn, or faded American flags.

Merski is sponsoring the program in partnership with Summit Township to help residents prepare for the July 4th holiday.

Merski said that residents can drop off flags at the district office on Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. or at the Summit office from 8:30 a.m. to 4:40 p.m.

The program will run through July 16th.