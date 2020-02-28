Local Lenten fish fry schedule

Looking for a place to eat tonight? Like to support a good cause? Hungry for fish?

Many area churches are holding a Lenten fish fry starting today. Here is a schedule:

All Saints Parish: 4:30 to 7 p.m., Feb. 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27 and April 3. 11264 Route 97, Waterford.

Assumption Greek Orthodox Church: 5-7 p.m., Fridays, Feb. 28 through April 10. 4376 West Lake Road.

Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church: 4:30-7 p.m., March 6, 13 and 27. 1626 W. 26th St.

Holy Cross Church: 4:30-7 p.m., Fridays, Feb. 28 through April 3. 7100 West Ridge Road, Fairview.

Holy Trinity Catholic Church: 4-7 p.m., Feb. 26 and March 20. 2220 Reed St.

Our Lady of the Lake Parish Social Center: 5-7 p.m., Feb. 28, March 20, March 27, April 3. 128 Sunset Drive, Edinboro.

St. Luke Catholic Church: 5-7 p.m., Feb. 28, March 6, 13, 20. 421 E. 38th St.

St. Stanislaus Catholic Church: Feb. 28, March 13, March 27. 516 E. 13th St.

