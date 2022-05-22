May 22 marks the start of History Week.

Local museums and libraries are planning events to host throughout the week that will help educate the Erie community about it’s history.

The Hagen History Center hosted a day of free admission on Sunday to kick off the start of History Week in hopes to unite community members throughout their common history.

A mobile library was also stationed outside of the building.

May 22-May 28 marks the start of histERIE Week with events planned each and every day.

There are some 30 different events and programs for people to participate in sponsored by local libraries and community partners.

The plans include in person events as well as virtual learning opportunities.

Educating the community is essential to this initiative.

The Hagen History Center’s museum educator notes that regardless of what is taught in schools, the history of the United States happened here in Erie.

“Well Erie’s history, local history unfortunately is not taught in schools because of the time constraints and state standards that are put on the teachers and the school districts to comply with. So Erie history, local history needs to be brought out. History of the United States did not just happen in Philadelphia or Washington, or Gettysburg. It happened here,” said Jeff Sherry, Museum Educator.

One Erie librarian said why it is so important for community members to take control of Erie’s history.

“So without community knowledge and understanding of our history, it’s hard to preserve it for future generations. It’s everyone’s responsibility to take part of history and preserve it whether it is the buildings in this city whether it’s continuing to learn about all of the different stories and histories throughout our community,” said Courtney Baran, Digital Collections Librarian.

The history center has several new exhibits to learn from during histERIE Week be sure to stop by here, as well as local libraries around the community to participate.

Events will run Monday through Saturday with times spread throughout each day.

Be sure to take a look at events and choose which one you’d most like to learn about Erie history in.