Local logistics companies speak out about the announcement of Amazon expanding here in Erie

Local logistics companies are speaking out about the benefits of having a hub in Erie following the announcement of Amazon expanding here in Erie.

Here is a look at why local logistics companies believe Erie is an ideal location.

Businesses said that an expansion like this can help other companies realize how Erie is an ideal location.

A new year is bringing new optimism when it comes to economic growth in Erie County, especially after Amazon announced plans to expand in Millcreek Township.

“I think it just continues to show that Erie is an untapped gem and more things like this should be occurring in the future,” said James Grunke, CEO of Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership.

Erie Logistics Plus has already made a mark in the gem city by having its headquarters here.

According to the CEO of Erie Logistics Plus, one of the best parts of Erie is the easy access to larger cities.

“You think about it, 79 is a major highway south and 90 is a major highway east and west and we are right on that. So its great for access. It’s great for Canada. You’re only an hour and a half from the Canadian border and a large population is East Coast. So I came out of the trucking business and we used to say you’re mostly two days away from the population by truck,” said Jim Berlin, CEO of Logistics Plus.

It is believed that not only will the addition of Amazon boost the local economy, but also help a local business.

“It’s going to help us and our existing businesses with getting our drivers home when they’re at a distant distribution facility and then as a wave point for us to get them out of here and distribute more product for Amazon to their other warehouse that are in bigger cities whether it is in Cleveland or in California or beyond,” said Brandon Exley, Director of Business Development at Barnhart Transportation.

Both Logistics Plus and Barnhart Transportation explained that they are excited to welcome Amazon to Erie not only because it will help create more jobs, but also because it can help attract more businesses to Erie due to it being a high profile company.

According to Amazon, the new distribution center should open sometime this year.