Local long term care facilities continue to wait for first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

When COVID-19 vaccines began to be distributed in the nation, long term care facilities were listed as one of the first groups to receive them. However, several local facilities have yet to receive the first dose of the vaccine.

Several assisted living providers including West Lake Woods were initially excited about vaccines being distributed to protect staff and residents. However, now, things have changed.

“We’re most frustrated than excited because it appears it’s still coming around the corner. We were told to be expecting this the third week of December.” said Tim Coughlin, Co-Owner of West Lake Woods Assisted Living Community.

Coughlin adding that West Lake Woods and other living facilities that are part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership Program have not yet been provided dates as to when the first vaccinations will take place. He says it’s not the pharmacies like CVS Pharmacy that are creating the issue.

“They’re ready to go. It’s the state of Pennsylvania that needs to authorize the vaccines and give them to us.” Coughlin said.

Margie Zelenak, the Executive Director at Pennsylvania Assisted Living agrees. She says the State Department of Health is at fault.

“Until they open it up for CVS and Walgreens to begin vaccinating and scheduling clinics, it’s not going to happen.” Zelenak said.

However, some facilities have received first doses of COVID-19 vaccines, but there are some inconsistencies within these living communities.

“Still kind of pending that information, we will remain hopeful that pretty soon our personal care living residents at Barnabas Court North and South, we’re really hopeful that they will be able to get it next.” said Maureen Rizzo, Director of Development with Brevillier Village.

And there is some hope. Over 300 residents and staff at Pleasant Ridge Manor, a nursing home facility that was hit hard by the COVID-19 virus, received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on December 18th and 19th.

“It actually does seem like more of a light at the end of the tunnel that there is something that can prevent you from contracting the virus other than those precautionary things we did before.” said Robert Smith, Executive Director of Pleasant Ridge Manor.

Some of these directors say if you have questions about the delay in vaccine roll out, you are to contact the Pennsylvania Department of Health.