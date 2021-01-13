Local lottery players test their luck on $550 million Powerball jackpot

Lottery players will be testing their luck again.

The Powerball driving will be taking place tonight, with a $550 million prize.

No tickets were matched during Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing.

Those dreaming of the instant riches will have an odds of 1 and 292 million.

Some players say they’re already thinking about what they would do with that winning ticket.

“First, I’d pay off all my bills and make sure that everything is good to go. I would donate to charity and take care of my family too.” said Matt Leech.

“I like construction work so I would probably go and fix houses for poor people, their roofing and their decks.” said Roberto Nino.

The drawing takes place Wednesday night at 11:00 p.m.