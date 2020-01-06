Local man grooms snow so people can ski for free

If you are looking to get more active this winter a local man has the perfect program. He has raised money and purchased a snow grooming machine and now grooms areas where there is snow.

Nate Latimer grew up cross country skiing and said people who want to ski on groomed trails usually have to drive up to Peak n Peak. This is why he decided to groom snowy trails in Erie. “We have had only 3 good days of skiing so far but we’ve had a lot of people that usually haven’t skied in 25 years but since it’s right next to them they are giving it a shot,” said Latimer.

He said the activity is beneficial for mental health and wellness. Mobile Trail Grooming is the name of his program if you would like to check it out below is his facebook page.