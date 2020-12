President-elect Joe Biden has appointed Ali Zaidi as the Deputy National Climate Advisor, according to Zaidi tweeter page.

Zaidi is a 2004 General McLane graduate and is no stranger to Joe Biden.

During the Obama administration, Zaidi served in the office of Budge and Management at the U.S. Department of Energy as a Senior Economic and Environmental policy official.

Zaidi’s parents still reside in the Edinboro area.