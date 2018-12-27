Local man pays forward $500... in the form of meat? Video

A Waterford man and his family are keeping the giving spirit alive today by giving away free hams to Giant Eagle shoppers.

Richard Kress says he hopes paying it forward will inspire others to do the same this holiday season. How did he choose to pay it forward? With ham...

Giant Eagle shoppers in Millcreek Township got a tasteful surprise on Thursday; a free ham.

Shopper Ted Clark says, "It's incredible. I would've never thought that I would get a Christmas ham now, so it's incredible, it's wonderful, actually wonderful."

Clark lives in Atlanta, Georgia and is in Erie for the holidays. He says after being on the receiving end of such a kind act, he wants to give back in his own way.

"Definitely give on, give it to someone else and I'm going to do that, I'm going to give this to my family here in town."

This ham give-away was all made possible by one man who decided to pay it forward after receiving a $500 Giant Eagle gift card. Instead of keeping the gift card for himself, he chose to spread the wealth.

Kress says, "I thought that this was a nice, small way that we could just pass along some joy to other people."

Kress and his family passed out 40 hams to shoppers. He says he wants to show his kids the importance of giving back to others. "...As kids, it's kind of like a tough concept to think about the other side of it, the giving and the joy you can get out of that."

As the Kress family handed out the hams, shoppers left with an extra item and a little bit of holiday cheer.

Shopper Alice Kimmy says, "You know, it's wonderful to have good people in the world left because there's not too many; this is wonderful. "

Other shoppers say they will be enjoying their hams during their New Year's Eve celebrations.