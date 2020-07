A local department store had to close it’s doors for a while on the Fourth of July after a small fire broke out inside.

According to Erie County 911, around 11 a.m. the Marshalls at the Erie Market Plaza closed after a reported fire.

Perry Highway Hose and Kearsage Fire Crews were called out to the scene and were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

Fire officials told us that several pillows were on fire.

No injures were reported. Marshalls did open back up shortly before 1 p.m. yesterday.